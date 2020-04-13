Times-Shamrock Communications of Scranton, Pennsylvania, has donated four end rolls of newsprint to Associated Family Home Care in Kingston so their home health care personnel can use the paper when seeing patients at home, The Citizens’ Voice reported.
The newsprint can be put under home health care personnel’s laptops, equipment and medical bags as a barrier to stop the spreading of any contamination.
“This is just fantastic that we have this,” said Brenda Henninger, officer manager at Associated Family Home Care.
Times-Shamrock owns the Times-Tribune (Scranton), The Citizens’ Voice (Wilkes-Barre) and other papers.
