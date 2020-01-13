Illinois-based Town Square Publications has bought Kansas-based Metro-Media, the Daily Herald (suburban Chicago) reported.
With the purchase, Town Square becomes the country’s biggest publisher of chamber of commerce guides, the paper said.
Paddock Publications, owners of Town Square, announced the purchase. Paddock also owns the Daily Herald.
“Paddock Publications has long been considered one of the best newspapers in the United States and a success story in the newspaper industry,” said Paddock CEO and Chairman Douglas K. Ray. “Now that same commitment to excellence is on display in Paddock's Town Square marketing division.
“Virtually every week a new chamber of commerce and community relationship is developed, providing a portfolio of marketing support for sales and new products -- everything from community guides, maps and directories, online marketing, to a welcome home move-in source book.”
MetroMedia will stay a stand-alone division of Town Square, the paper said.
The purchase grows Town Square's chamber relationships, joining partnerships in spots such as California and Texas, the paper said.
