TownNews and event marketing platform Evvnt have announced a tech partnership aimed at enhancing the events calendar experience for local communities and bring revenue opportunities to publishers.
“This partnership gives our local media clients — newspapers, television broadcasters, radio stations, web pure-plays — an exciting new package to offer local event promoters,” said Rick Rogers, chief revenue officer at TownNews.
Evvnt is a dynamic event marketing automation platform that syndicates event content to multiple event listing sites and calendars as a service. The company looks to replace traditional event calendars with a platform dedicated to generating new advertising revenue for publishers from ticketing, syndication, print, voice, social and email marketing services, while helping consumers find local events.
Customers using TownNews’ content management platforms for their websites and apps will be able to offer an event promotion experience that has five premium products including online calendar placement, distribution of their listing to more than 4,500 sites and easy social media reposting tracked back to ticketing, says a release on the partnership.
