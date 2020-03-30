Traffic across the TownNews customer network — made up of more than 2,000 newspaper, TV, radio, and web-native news sites — has spiked sharply, the company reports.
TownNews customer sites are on pace to deliver one billion unique pageviews in March. From March 1 to March 22, the digital service provider’s media clients saw a massive influx compared to the previous 22-day period. Visitor sessions jumped 48%, unique visitors have increased40% and unique pageviews are up 44%.
The escalation began on March 9 and continued at a steep double-digit rate as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an impact.
The increase in pageviews has led to a similar increase in ad impressions. Daily global programmatic advertising revenue has seen big gains, with ad requests up 42% for the week ending March 20, according to TownNews.
Any increase in programmatic revenue will not make up for steep advertising losses both in-paper (ROP) and preprint inserts, TownNews notes. Broadcasters will also see steep declines in spot advertising, especially from local small businesses, due to ordered closures from local, state and national governments, the company says.
Piano’s global data across hundreds of major news publishers also shows surging demand for news. “This bump is not evenly distributed. The subscription spike is most pronounced in Europe, particularly among European newspapers and digital natives that are keeping their paywalls intact. For European newspapers, subscriptions rose 267% last week. In the U.S., where many news publishers are putting COVID-19 coverage outside the paywall in service of the public health, digital subscriptions rose 63% in the past week,” according to Piano.
