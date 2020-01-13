TownNews — a digital services provider for local media organizations — will debut TownNews Data Insights in early 2020. Data Insights will give media companies new tools for gathering, understanding and acting on data that impacts their businesses, the company says.
“Our customers in the publishing, broadcast, and web-native spaces have so much data — often more than they're even aware of — that ‘analysis paralysis’ can set in,” said Brad Ward, CEO of Illinois-based TownNews. “Data Insights will make it easy to draw a connection between the media company's core business products — videos, articles, and other content — and the revenue that's generated from those products,” said Joe Hansen, product manager for Data Insights. “It's critical to understand how each piece of content influences your bottom line.”
Hansen says Data Insights users will benefit from the size and diversity of the TownNews customer base.
The company plans to begin launching beta customers this month, with wide availability later in Q1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.