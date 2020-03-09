Trib Total Media (Tarentum, Pennsylvania), a family of community daily and weekly papers, a weekly shopper, commercial printing, promotional products, direct mail and digital services, is in the final phase of the installation of all new press drive controls from TSC. The controls replaced obsolete Goss Omnicon Siemens press drive controls, according to TSC.
The installation is on schedule and in the final commissioning phase. The job didn’t interrupt the company’s printing schedule.
Since 1989, TSC has completed more than 5,000 installation projects in North America, including in the Caribbean. The company specializes in newspaper and commercial printing and the materials processing industry. TSC's subsidiaries include Lion Web Components, DR Press Equipment, DGM and Smith Pressroom Products.
