Around a quarter of Chicago Tribune staff has opted for a voluntary buyout, says Robert Feder, citing the Chicago Tribune Guild.
Tribune Publishing shareholders approved Alden Global Capital’s takeover of the company in May.
Among those going is Tribune columnist John Kass, who has written a farewell column to his readers and has a website where readers can access content from him.
Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Mary Schmich has also announced she’s taking a buyout, Feder reports. Other columnists who announced they’re leaving include Eric Zorn, Heidi Stevens and Steve Chapman, says Feder, who writes a blog focused on Chicago media.
Susanna Homan, editor-in-chief and publisher of Chicago magazine, is leaving the city monthly owned by Tribune Publishing, Feder reports.
The voluntary separation plan was offered to Tribune Publishing newsroom employees around the country.