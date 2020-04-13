Tribune Publishing has announced pay cuts of up to 10% for nonunion staff who earn $67,000 or more annually, the Chicago Tribune reported.
The pay cuts take effect April 19.
“In the wake of these revenue declines, we must take drastic actions to better position ourselves for the future,” CEO Terry Jimenez said in a memo to staff, referencing market change due to COVID-19.
The change will on a permanent basis lower the base pay of nonunion employees between 2% and 10%, with those making more seeing a larger drop. Staff has until April 17 to accept the pay drop or apply to depart Tribune Publishing and get a severance package, the paper reported. Tribune Publishing will also seek cost savings with its unionized workers, Jimenez said in the memo.
Top company executives will see a drop in pay as well, with Jimenez bypassing two weeks of salary and undergoing a 10% cut in base pay. Jimenez has a yearly base salary of $575,000, according to an SEC filing.
Tribune Publishing board members will get a 13.8% cut in their fees, the paper said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.