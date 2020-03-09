Beaver Dam, WI (53916)

Today

Light snow this evening will become a mixture of rain and snow late. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will become a mixture of rain and snow late. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.