Industry watchers are looking toward the May 21 shareholder vote on Alden Global Capital $633 million bid to purchase Tribune Publishing.
People opposed to the deal protested at union-organized “Save Local News” rallies in Florida, Maryland, Virginia and Connecticut, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Along with the Chicago Tribune, Tribune Publishing owns The Baltimore Sun; the Hartford (Connecticut) Courant; the Orlando (Florida) Sentinel; the South Florida Sun Sentinel; the New York Daily News; the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland; The Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania; the Daily Press in Newport News, Virginia; and The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, Virginia.
The state treasurers of Illinois, Connecticut and Maryland sent a joint letter to Tribune Publishing last week pushing the board to require a Tribune-Alden merger keep newspaper staffing level for five years and “pursue in good faith” deals to sell the papers to local buyers, said the Chicago Tribune.
Three shareholders have filed suits seeking to stop the acquisition, Poynter reported.