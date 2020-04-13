Printing company Tuna Matbaacılık equipped its recently acquired press with the latest automation of Q.I. Press Controls (QIPC), a news release from QIPC says.
The Turkish printing company is maintaining the successful combination between the manroland UNISET 75 newspaper press and the QIPC automation that the previous owner of the press in South Africa used. The Dutch specialist in measuring and control equipment for the printing industry installed its mRC-3D system for color register and cut-off control at the print shop in Ankara.
The total of six mRC-3D cameras (two for cut-off control and four for color register control) will allow the press to work more efficiently with less waste and a higher quality end product as a result, the release said.
Both Tuna Matbaacılık, QIPC and Bora Erdem of Derintrade, QIPCs agent for Turkey and the person who brought the parties closer together, are looking forward to a successful long-term relationship, the release says.
