Twitter has bought newsletter startup Revue. Revue is a service that makes it free for anyone to publish editorial newsletters, says Twitter.
“Revue will accelerate our work to help people stay informed about their interests while giving all types of writers a way to monetize their audience, whether it’s through the one they built at a publication, their website, on Twitter or elsewhere,” said a blog post from Twitter.
Twitter is making Revue’s Pro features free for all accounts and lowering the paid newsletter fee to 5%.
Revue was founded in the Netherlands. Revue customers include Vox Media and the Chicago Sun-Times, says CNBC. Revue is a competitor with services such as Substack, says CNBC.
Twitter didn’t make the terms of the deal public.