The National Media Council in the United Arab Emirates last week decided to temporarily stop the distribution of all print newspapers, magazines and marketing material starting March 24, the Emirates News Agency reported. The move is part of measures taken to contain COVID-19.
Regular subscribers of the publications and large outlets in shopping centers are exempted, provided the country’s health and safety precautions are adhered to, the news agency reported.
Printed materials, including advertisements, are banned in residential complexes, restaurants, hotels, health centers and clinics, waiting halls in public sector and private sector services centers and other places where several people are likely to use the same printed materials. The ban does not apply to awareness publications approved by the health authorities, the agency said.
The National Media Council stressed that newspapers in the country with advanced digital infrastructure will go on in their key role publishing on issues of national importance across their platforms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.