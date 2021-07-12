USA Today has launched a subscriber model, the paper announced July 7.
Much of the content on USA Today will still be free, says the Gannett-owned paper. A selection of stories each day will be marked “subscriber only.”
“These will be exclusive investigations, sophisticated visual explainers,
thought-provoking takes on the news and immersive storytelling,” says the paper.
Monthly around 90 million unique visitors come to USA Today's digital platforms, says the paper.
The paper is the last major national daily in the U.S. to go to a paid model,
says NYT. Gannett has some 250 daily papers, which have already gone over to paid models, says the NYT.