USA Today is now publishing revamped digital print replica editions of their daily USA Today newspaper, USA Today Sports Weekly and specials based on Tecnavia’s NewsMemory technology. The new editions provide a cross-platform reading experience via web browser and mobile apps.
The new presentation gives digital readers a familiar print-like experience while still using the web and mobile platform features, gestures and conventions readers appreciate, says a news release from Tecnavia. Features include multiple page and story display modes, digital language translation, story read-aloud, automated personalized topic searches, live URL links to web and rich media, access to digital puzzles and social media sharing.
“We are excited to work with USA Today,” said Diane Amato, vice president of sales & marketing at Tecnavia. “They have been innovators since the first issue published back in 1982. We want to bring that same spirit and creativity to their digital editions.”
Burnsville, Minnesota-based Tecnavia manages over 2,000 titles and processes over 8 million pages per year for large and small publishers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.