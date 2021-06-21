Virtual.drupa was the first purely digital version of the drupa global trade fair for printing technologies. It took place from April 20 to 23.
The virtual event successfully bridged the gap between the previous and forthcoming face-to-face event in 2024, says organizer Messe Dusseldorf.
Two hundred and twelve exhibitors from 35 countries, as well as team participants from global subsidiaries, presented their product portfolios and innovations within the online showrooms and more than 125 live web sessions with an average of 140 participants, say organizers.
Before the next drupa (May 28 to June 7, 2024), Messe Dusseldorf and its trade shows in Asia will offer a range of events. This includes the Print & Digital Convention, scheduled for Oct. 20 to 21, 2021, at the Dusseldorf Exhibition Centre as well as the following events from the global Print Technologies portfolio: PackPrintPlas Philippines (Oct. 7 to 9) and Indoprint (Jakarta, Oct. 13 to 16).
The virtual.drupa chat function will remain open until the end of October.