Virtual.drupa, an online event for the print industry, will take place April 20 to 23. The virtual event will offer three areas to visitors.
The Conference Area will feature live streams with high-ranking and international speakers on trend topics artificial intelligence, circular economy, connected consumers and the platform economy.
The Exhibition Space will showcase live web sessions by exhibitors and presentation of their innovations and products in online showrooms.
Networking Plaza will facilitate business leads, networking and matchmaking with visitors and exhibitors worldwide.
Following are a few vendor highlights.
Ferag will showcase high-speed transport of newspaper products and compensating stackers for all bundling requirements.
Fujifilm North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division plans to announce several new print solutions behind the “Never Stop Believing in Print” approach.
Fujifilm will showcase new a processless thermal CTP plate, Superia ZX, offering improvements in printability resulting from the addition of next-generation technologies, according to a news release from Fujifilm.
Fujifilm is also launching a new model of the J Press 750S.
Additionally, as announced on March 31, Fujifilm’s Graphic Systems Business Division and Fujifilm Business Innovation’s Graphic Communication Services Business Group will be integrated into a new Graphic Communication Business Division as of July 1.
To introduce both companies’ solutions, a new Fujifilm website will be launched on April 20.
Koenig & Bauer, with its focus on the newspaper industry, will highlight its press relocations and enhancements as a turnkey service, from the preparation of the quotation through dismantling and transportation to reassembly and commissioning of the printing press.
In addition, the company will showcase its web-fed printing machines (coldest), which include the compact presses Cortina (waterless) and Commander CT (wet offset) and the flexible automation of the Commander CL.
Eastman Kodak Company will be showcasing the Kodak Prosper Ultra 520 Digital Press for inkjet production printing, which uses Kodak Ultrastream inkjet technology.
Kodak Prinergy On Demand Business Solutions, a managed business software portfolio, includes MIS/ERP, e-commerce, and collaboration applications. This scalable solution gives customers a single platform to work from and one vendor to work with, says the company.
Also on tap, Sonora Xtra, Kodak’s next-generation process-free plate.
The Kodak Magnus Q800 Platesetter with T-speed is capable of imaging up to 80 plates per hour, says the company. The Kodak Magnus Q4800 Platesetter is a new solution for extra-large format (XLF) plate imaging.
Muller Martini will be part of virtual.drupa with new machine and business solutions as well as a webinar. In addition to the latest machine highlights, ideas will be offered for both Smart Factory and conventional print production.
Visitors to virtual.drupa can expect an overview of the machine premieres planned by Muller Martini at drupa 2020. In addition to the new products, proven machine solutions will also be on show. See more here.