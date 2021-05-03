The Wall Street Journal has launched Trust Your Decisions, a new brand platform and campaign designed to reinforce the Journal’s position as “the definitive source of truth for decision-makers,” says a news release from WSJ.
As part of the Trust Your Decisions initiative, WSJ will be revamping one of its campaigns, the Creative Leaders Series. Rebranded as The Decision-Maker Series, the campaign will feature profiles and in-depth interviews with leaders, founders and up-and-coming luminaries from the media and marketing community.
Trust Your Decisions was developed with WSJ’s longtime advertising agency, The&Partnership