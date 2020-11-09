The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin has chosen imPRESSions Worldwide for the relocation and installation of a three-tower pressline.
The Union-Bulletin (owned by the Seattle Times Company) acquired the 13-unit press from Pendleton, Oregon, to be moved to its Walla Walla, Washington, facility. The press will replace an older Urbanite. The Yakima Herald (also owned by the Seattle Times Company) will support the project and run jobs for Walla Walla and Pendleton.
Once the Pendleton press is removed, delivered and installed by imPRESSions, the Walla Walla plant will print more commercial work in addition to the Union-Bulletin.
The project is underway now and the press is expected to be printing live jobs before Christmas.