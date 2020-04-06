WAN-IFRA, the World Association of News Publishers, is postponing its World News Media Congress in Zaragoza, Spain. The event was initially scheduled to take place in June. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WAN-IFRA and its local host, Henneo Group, have decided to move the event to September 17-19, 2020.
“Demand for quality journalism has never been greater, the societal need for it rarely more urgent. We are doing our utmost to work alongside our members during this challenging period for the profession,” said Fernando de Yarza López-Madrazo, president of the Spanish media house Henneo and president of WAN-IFRA. “I believe this Congress, in particular, will be a key moment for the industry to reconnect and figure out what will be a new baseline for the future of the industry. We hope that this discussion and sharing will lay the foundation for a critical meeting of editors and publishers in Zaragoza,” he added.
The organization is connecting with members via live web meetings, association outreach, webinars, and has set up coronanewsroom.org, an online resource desk available for news media professionals to address the challenges facing news media and share solutions.
