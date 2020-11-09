Washington Post has launched Project Signal, “a next-generation advertising product that brings the combination of advertiser and reader needs to the forefront,” wrote Jarrod Dicker, vice president of innovation and commercial strategy, in a blog post on the product.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/pr/2020/11/03/jarrod-dicker-brand-publisher-relationship-is-not-just-about-context-its-also-about-consumption/
Project Signal is meant to be a solution for the post-cookie era, the blog post indicated.
“The Post is well positioned to help brands prepare for this industry shift by providing a view of the content their audiences read, the topics that drive interaction and preferred forms of media consumption. This deeper understanding gives advertisers the ability to know the types of content likely to lead to more engagement and conversion with their brands,” says the blog post.
Advertisers will be able to invest and learn from insights on The Post and scale those learnings across the Post’s Zeus Prime network of publishers.