An employee at the Watertown Daily Times (New York) was injured in the press room Saturday, the paper says. The employee was flown to a Syracuse hospital, 7 News reported.
Johnson Newspaper Corp. President and COO Alec Johnson says the worker’s hand became stuck in a print roller. Emergency crews from Guilfoyle Ambulance and the Watertown Fire Department helped dislodge the worker’s hand, says 7 News.
“All of the employees of the Times, Johnson Newspapers and my family have him in our thoughts and we are all hoping for a full recovery,” Johnson wrote to 7 News.
For the safety of the staff, Johnson stopped printing for the night. The main news sections of the Watertown Daily Times were not delivered Sunday. The full Sunday e-edition was available.
Johnson said the press staff was “instrumental” in getting help for the worker. He also thanked Guilfoyle and the fire department.