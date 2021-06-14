Wisconsin Media Group, an affiliate company of O’Rourke Media Group, has announced plans to acquire Unified Newspaper Group, which is owned by Woodward Communications, according to Randy Cope, of merger and acquisition firm Cribb, Greene & Cope, who represents Woodward Communications. The transaction is to close on June 30. Terms of the transaction were not released.
Unified Newspaper Group is composed of four weekly papers and digital websites that serve the communities of Oregon, Verona, Fitchburg and Stoughton, Wisconsin. Additionally, Unified Newspaper Group produces a shopper publication, a Hispanic publication and other niche/lifestyle publications and related events which are included in the transaction.
Woodward Communications acquired Stoughton Newspapers in 1993 and Schroeder Publications in 1998, which were then brought together under thename Unified Newspaper Group.
“Joe Mathes (general manager of Wisconsin Media Group) and I are extremely excited about entering the Madison market with this excellent group of community newspapers and talented team that’s in place,” said Jim O’Rourke, CEO of O’Rourke Media Group.