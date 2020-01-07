The move means earlier deadlines and a shift to the traditional broadsheet size for the Dispatch and the Enquirer, the papers said. Both papers had switched to compact formats in the mid-2010s.
The presses in Columbus are the only ones globally that can produce and fold the format employed by the Dispatch and the Enquirer, the Dispatch said.
The Enquirer celebrated the change. “In Greater Cincinnati, we love our nostalgia, whether it’s the Big Red Machine, Ruth Lyons, Ezzard Charles or, well, even Jerry Springer. It makes us feel good. It’s familiar,” a short story in the paper read.
