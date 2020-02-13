Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises is buying back the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News from Apollo Global Management, the Dayton paper reported Monday.
That buyback means the papers can go on publishing seven days a week. That had been in doubt after the Federal Communications Commission said that Apollo could purchase Cox’s TV stations only if Cox did not publish a daily paper in Dayton.
“This is the best possible outcome for the newspapers, and it means we will continue to publish a printed newspaper seven days a week, uninterrupted,” said Jana Collier, interim operations leader for the Ohio papers. “Our commitment to important local journalism has never waned, and we will continue to serve our communities going forward.”
The deal is expected to close in a matter of weeks.
Cox Enterprises will own the papers. Apollo will own WHIO-TV and the Ohio radio stations and operate them under the name Cox Media Group.
