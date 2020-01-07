A 2020–21 fellowship through the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute at the Missouri School of Journalism is encouraging people to submit applications through Jan. 17, 2020.
The Reynolds Journalism Institute is seeking people who are trying to solve journalism-related challenges and have come up with project ideas that will benefit not only themselves, but also the industry at large.
“We are looking for projects that are innovative, practical and useful to journalists and newsrooms worldwide,” Kat Duncan, RJI’s interim director of innovation, said. “We want to fund ideas that will not only accomplish something that the individual or organization believes in, but that can help the industry too.”
Fellows can work on projects themselves through a residential or nonresidential fellowship or work directly with an organization on a project with an institutional fellowship, RJI said.
Residential fellows are required to move to Columbia, Missouri. Fellowships are open to those in the U.S. as well as international journalists.
This year’s fellows are working on projects including developing a best practices guide for better gun violence reporting, helping news outlets take advantage of push notifications and developing a platform to produce audio stories on smart speakers that can expand based on a reader’s interest level.
RJI was launched in 2004 with a grant of $31 million from the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation.
To learn more or to apply, visit RJIOnline.com/fellowships or contact Kat Duncan at duncank@rjionline.org.
