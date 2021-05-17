The three companies are now under one umbrella. Ancestry sold subsidiary Adpay to Legacy.com, the companies announced Feb 18.
Adpay is best known for its Memoriams platform, which enables funeral homes to conveniently publish obituaries in newspapers nationwide, says the company. A press release on the Adpay buy says Memoriams is meant to complement Legacy.com’s iPublish Media Solutions, which Legacy bought in 2019.
See news from Legacy.com here, including a bit on new obit-hosting deals with 38 local media organizations.
News & Tech: What trends do you see in newspaper obituaries?
Heene: We have definitely seen a trend up in print obituaries over the last year, most likely due to COVID. The upside to papers has been more revenue and, from our perspective, more usage of the funeral directors of the Memoriams Network to place obits all over the country. More newspapers are transitioning away from free obituaries to increase revenues. We are also seeing more partners interested in digital only obituaries to compete with online placements via FH (funeral home) websites, Facebook, etc.
News & Tech: Any tips for newspapers concerning obituaries?
Heene: Now is the time to innovate and enhance obituary offerings in order to stay relevant and compete with outside forces. We suggest digital obits offered for a flat rate and offering more than one run day for print publications. Look for ways to benefit the family as much as possible. With Legacy’s new community pages, this is a great way to connect the obituary with the community more than ever before — locally and nationally. Keep the FH top of mind. Funeral homes are a great outside sales force. If papers can find ways to add value for the funeral home, then the FH will be more prone to place notices in that paper and in our network.
News & Tech: Earlier this year, Chicago-based Legacy.com acquired Colorado-based Adpay, buying it from Ancestry. How does Adpay fit into Legacy.com offerings?
Heene: Legacy is doing a great job of consolidating platforms around the obituary space, both print and digital. With the purchase of iPublish and Memoriams, Legacy can combine the capabilities of the two leading obituary intake platforms. With the leaders working together, instead of apart, we can make great strides in the offerings to newspapers and we’ve begun that work already, so expect great things.
News & Tech: Adpay is best known for its Memoriams platform. What’s new with Adpay and what’s on the horizon?
Heene: The promise of the Memoriams network was that, via the network effect, we can grow the overall newspaper industry’s number of print obituaries by 30%. We are seeing these results with areas with a high concentration of Memoriams users and we delivered over $9 million in additional revenue and new obits to the newspaper industry in 2020. However, we never saw the full potential nationwide because iPublish has such an enormous user base. Now, we will be working together with iPublish to integrate the network into their product as well. I have no doubt that this will fulfill our original promise of the network, delivering more print obituaries and revenue to every newspaper in the country.
News & Tech: You are Adpay’s founder. Can you give us a bit of background on the founding of Adpay?
Heene: Adpay was founded in 2002 with our original product, Click-n-Buy, to bring e-commerce to the newspaper classifieds. That product was very well received and made Adpay a profitable and stable partner in the newspaper industry for many years as other classified systems came and went. Our goal as a company has not been just the best products, but also the best service. That has been a model that has served us and our customers very well. In 2010, we realized that the obituaries were a different kind of ad because the family would want to place that in numerous other random papers across the country. From that realization, the Memoriams Network was born. It is important to know that Legacy was part of those original discussions about the need for a network, so I guess we are coming full circle.
News & Tech: Anything else to add?
Heene: I would add that the Legacy group of companies are like-minded. We have all, since our inception, been dedicated to the newspaper industry and to providing products and services that any industry would be proud of. Over the 20 years in our industry, there have been numerous times that I’ve been excited about the improvements that we can bring to our customers, but I’ve never been as optimistic as I am today about the incredible products and results you can expect to see coming out of this new organization.