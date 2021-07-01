Live media industry conferences are coming back into view after the COVID hiatus.

The Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association runs the America East News Media Summit, which was canceled in 2020. PNA says it’s scheduled many virtual events throughout the summer. Live events are being discussed and planned for fall, writes Joseph Wingert, chairman of PNA and publisher of the Bucks County Herald, in an email to News & Tech.

“It’s a changing landscape. Attendance is trending down and virtual events have become more popular. Hybrid events seem to be the new trend,” writes Wingert of the conference scene.
The National Newspaper Association Foundation plans to hold its 135th annual convention and trade show in Jacksonville, Florida, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, says the group's website. "We Were Local Before Local was Cool" is the theme. "NNA's 135th Annual Convention and Trade Show will address pressing business objectives of community newspaper owners, publishers and senior staff with educational sessions and peer sharing activities," says the website.

The America's Newspapers site says the group plans to hold a senior leadership conference at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs Oct. 17 to 19. 

Some state newspaper and press association conferences are also back on the board in the summer and fall. (FloridaOregonGeorgiaArizona, the Dakotas and elsewhere).