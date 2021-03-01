A while back, AI, virtual reality and augmented reality got a lot of attention as innovation tech for the newspaper industry. The New York Times, Associated Press, Bloomberg and others were using or experimenting with the tech. That buzz has quieted some.
Scanning the landscape of the industry since then, one sees more old school methods of product expansion generating buzz, including non-profit journalism models, podcasts and newsletters.
A host of recent headlines tout the power of newsletters.
“Newsletter boom,” “newsletter arms race,” “newsletter-first” are phrases in the heads.
The New York Times is finding success with the format, as its The Morning newsletter reached more than a billion unique opens in January.
“The newsletter represents a direct and important relationship between the Times and its readers, and a path to converting daily newsletter subscribers into subscribers of The New York Times’ journalism, according to Adam Pasick, editorial director of newsletters at The New York Times,” writes Sara Guaglione at Digiday in a Feb. 10 story.
Smaller and chain papers are also engaged, frequently repackaging some of their material into newsletters.
One thing in newsletters’ favor: They employ skills already at hand at a newspaper or other media outlet.
One thing not in their favor: newsletters are piling up. “How to deal with the proliferation of newsletters in your email inbox: 6 tips,” reads one post.
Newsletter tech
Newspaper CMS systems can provide a newsletter production method that newspapers already have in house.
“Newsletters have been a trend for newspapers over the past few years, allowing them to aggregate the most important news of the day for their readers in a quick-to-read format. Customers using the My News 360 website hosting can take advantage of our newsletter system. All emails are sent through our platform,” says Denise Franken, director of marketing for Presteligence, software provider to the newspaper industry.
“Most of our customers have a daily digest of top stories from each category and a separate newsletter for obituaries,” she told News & Tech.
Reports are available on the number of people signed up for each newsletter, and number of emails delivered, opened and clicked, says Franken.
Newsletters “seem to always be a hot topic during demos before the sale. Once we get them going, it kind of seems like they are on auto-pilot. It's usually set up so there's not any additional work for the editorial staff. The newsletters are scheduled for a specific day/time and the email are auto-generated behind the scenes.“
Papers can also do weekly newsletters or specific newsletters for things like elections, COVID developments, etc., Franken points out.
Among high-profile newsletter platforms are Substack, TinyLetter, Lede and Ghost. In some cases, reporters are using these platforms as they leave their publications and go it alone, according to the NYT and Bloomberg.
Twitter took note of the newsletter trend and has recently bought Revue, a service that “makes it free and easy for anyone to start and publish editorial newsletters,” says Twitter.
Patch is in the game with Patch Labs, a free platform that also allows reporters to do their own newsletters along with websites.
Facebook, as part of its Facebook Journalism Project, is creating newsletter tools for journalists and writers, the New York Times reported Feb. 12.
“Twitter and Facebook are going to ruin newsletters, aren’t they?” Jared Newman asks at Fast Company. “Can’t they please just let us have this one thing?” he pleads.
The newsletter buzz has been loud for a while. What will the next buzz be?
- NEWS & TECH STAFF REPORT
-
- Updated
