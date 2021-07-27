We had a chance to talk to FTI Consulting Senior Managing Director Ken Harding recently about FTI’s latest report on the newspaper industry, titled “A sustainable business model for newspapers.” See the report here.
FTI and Harding in particular are often cited for their work researching and consulting with the industry. Harding’s always good to chat with to get insight into trends, which is what he provided for News & Tech.
News & Tech: You've worked with magazines, newspapers and digital native publishers. What are companies asking of you today?
Harding: The magazine side is somewhat similar, but a little different. I think because of COVID in 2020, most all newspapers did a lot of cost takeout in all areas of business. In head count, they reduced pages, saved newsprint and reduced volume, so they're operating on a lower cost basis in 2021 than they did going into 2020.
And advertising is rebounding relatively nicely in 2021, better for newspapers than magazines, a little bit surprising to me, but advertising is rebounding and they had really strong digital subscription growth in 2020. Now it's falling a little bit in 2021 because there was so much news between COVID and all the politics in 2020 and Trump that all newspapers, almost, had strong subscription growth.
So I think most newspapers just looking at margin or EBITDA are probably performing quite a bit better in 2021 than they were in 2020 and maybe almost back to 2019 levels.
Most of the work we're doing on newspapers right now is to continue to accelerate digital subscription growth. If you look at that chart (on page 4 of the report) that shows in 2023 where would the revenue sources be for newspapers, consumers is 57% advertising is only 37%. So I think all newspapers over the last two to three years, obviously led by the national New York Times, realize that consumer-led is the future.
Everyone is very, very focused on really “How do I accelerate digital subscription growth even more than today?” And I think the volume was really strong last year. I think they need to focus probably even more now on ARPU rate because the rate is still probably a third of print.
I think the second focus is print to digital and digital readiness.
Most all newspapers realize that some day they’re going to be less than seven day. The Tampa Bay Times switched to two day last year and McClatchy’s at six days, but I think everyone realizes that over the next couple or three years, you’re going to get to be less and less than seven day. And one of the things we’ve talked to newspapers around is being digital ready, meaning the day I go to three day or one day and Sunday plus digital or whatever, have I gotten my audience, especially my print audience digitally ready enough to convert to digital with me and have I grown my digital engagement strong enough?
News & Tech: How does that play out in your mind for the smaller and the medium-sized papers?
Harding: I honestly don't think it's any different. I just think the timing is different. I think the major metros generally we'll go first because they had so much more advertising. But maybe some of the smaller community newspapers will have a better advertising base today. If you look at our statistics, a small newspaper would probably have more advertising and less consumer revenue than the big metros, but they're all headed the same way.
Even the smaller newspapers, they're not flat on print advertising, they're losing print advertising and they're growing subscriber revenue. So I just think they’re two years or three years behind the bigger papers. It's just a matter of pace more than they're never going to get to the same spot.
News & Tech: Your report says “Our Print-to-Digital transformation proprietary model helps newspapers understand when cash is improved by less-than daily print and key levers in the journey.” So is that trying to peg when they would make transitions?
Harding: Yeah. And then we run it for probably 25, 30 newspapers and 20 magazines. Every newspaper is different. We just ran a major metro recently, which I can't divulge (the name), and it showed that they should go to Sunday plus digital this year. They'll make more cash by doing that. And we see some that are three or four years away. It's just market-driven based on the dynamics in that market. But yeah, it's a tool that says for, for me, for my newspaper or for our corporate, for this newspaper that I have in this city, I should start thinking about becoming less than daily in one year now, three years from now.
What you typically see is two-day or three-day print is more profitable than saying five day or four day, because if you leave in several days, you keep so much of the legacy cost. In some newspapers, we find that the best first step if you're just looking at cash only, is Sunday plus digital. It's your best first step, not five days, then three days as you just keep getting smaller and smaller in print.
News & Tech: You say most newspapers have not focused enough on being digital ready. What do you mean by that?
Harding: On the print side, you can go to most all newspapers and they can tell you how many print subscribers have activated or registered. And usually it's in the 60, 70% range. So if I'm a subscriber to the Denver Post, I've activated my account and they have my email. Then if you say, well, how many of those people are actually engaged with denverpost.com? A lot of them don't know, or it's like 15% or 20%.
So what they need to do is they need to get their print subscribers not only just activated, but they need to get them using the digital product, so the day they started reducing print, that they will be more comfortable at digital.
And newspapers for years, and some still do, almost gave away Sunday plus digital, because there was so much pre-print revenue in Sunday. Well, now the challenge is okay, if my most likely end state three years from now is Sunday plus digital, I've trained everybody that Sunday's basically free.
They really need to start driving up that Sunday plus digital rate.
Our model would say you need to be 60, 65, 70% of your seven-day rate for Sunday plus digital or the model will just never work.
News & Tech: What's a snapshot of the magazine scene?
Harding: Magazines, interestingly enough, are not getting the same rebound in advertising as newspapers did, so they're lagging. They’re rebounding, but it’s not as good, which surprised me a little bit, because they were falling less quickly and maybe that's why: newspapers were falling so fast that magazines were falling at a lesser rate, and so they just didn't get the rebound. Magazines are in a little different spot. Magazines for years have given away print because most of the bigger magazines have a rate base so they have a guaranteed volume. You can buy a lot of magazines even today for 10 bucks a year. Now it's not daily, but still it could be 12, 13 times a year.
They're trying to get out of these rate bases and guaranteed volumes and start charging more to print subscribers. They have the opportunity for diversified revenue way better than a newspaper. Most of them do e-commerce or affiliate revenue. So they may recommend or review products you can buy and some of them have licensing agreements, like Meredith has done very, very well with licensing agreements.
And they have more event opportunities, except for maybe The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, but a local newspaper has some event opportunity, but it's pretty limited. So a magazine is benefited by having more diversification options in e-commerce and lead generation and just by the nature of what they do. But they’re challenged more to get print subscribers to pay just because they've given it away for so long.
But the big trend you're seeing now in magazines, and we've just done two recent projects, is magazines are now setting up paywalls because they realize that they've got to have digital subscriber revenue just like newspapers. They're just five to 10 years behind newspapers. Sports Illustrated just launched a pay wall, The Atlantic has a paywall, New Yorker has a paywall, Meredith is going to start launching paywalls.
They're still losing advertising because we know Facebook and Google get a very high percentage of digital revenue growth. Even though digital revenue is growing, so much of it is going to the big tech platforms, so they're not benefiting and everything is moving to programmatic with lower and lower CPMs.
— Harding’s comments were edited for length and clarity.