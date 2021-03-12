Eyes will turn to the news industry today on Capitol Hill, as the House Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law Subcommittee holds a hearing titled "Reviving Competition, Part 2: Saving the Free and Diverse Press."
Among those to testify are David Chavern, News Media Alliance president & CEO; Brad Smith, president of Microsoft; Emily Barr, CEO of Graham Media; Jonathan Schleuss, president of the NewsGuild; Glenn Greenwald, journalist and constitutional lawyer; and Clay Travis, founder of Outkick Media.
The News Media Alliance submitted written testimony yesterday, ahead of the hearing.
A statement for the record by Maribel Perez Wadsworth, president of News for Gannett and publisher of USA TODAY, can be found here.
This week House Antitrust Chairman David Cicilline (D-RI) and Ranking Member Ken Buck (R-CO) reintroduced the Journalism Competition & Preservation Act in the House. The bill would provide a limited antitrust safe harbor for news publishers to collectively negotiate with the platforms for the use of their content. An identical bill was also introduced this week in the Senate by Antitrust Subcommittee Chair Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Sen. John N. Kennedy (R-LA).
News & Tech posed some questions about the bill to News Media Alliance Senior Vice President and General Counsel Danielle Coffey.
News & Tech: How would this bill help smaller publishers?
Coffey: The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would provide an antitrust safe harbor to allow news publishers to negotiate collectively with the dominant tech platforms for use of their quality news content. The bill currently allows for news publishers to join together for collective negotiations; an expanded approach could include a requirement that the platforms conduct good faith negotiations and an oversight mechanism that would ensure equitable terms for all news publishers, including small, local, and community papers.
News & Tech: On Feb. 24, Australia passed the News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code, which requires digital platforms to pay local media publishers to link their content. How does the passage of that law affect the American legislation?
Coffey: We would advocate for an approach that compensates news publishers for the significant value of the content they produce and that is used by the platforms to enrich their own products and services. This isn’t about charging for links. Currently, Google and Facebook have walled gardens where their majority of views do not result in a click. Links and clicks are no longer the sole measurement of value attribution to the platforms.
News & Tech: Facebook and Google are throwing money at the news industry and the industry is accepting it. Facebook and Google have both pledged to invest $1 billion each in the industry. Through its Google News Initiative, Google has already invested in a slate of projects. Google has launched its News Showcase in Brazil, the UK, Germany, Argentina and Australia. News Corp struck a major deal with Google. Google is also making deals with French publishers, including Le Monde. Does all this obviate the need for this legislation?
Coffey: The purpose of legislation is to ensure an exchange of value that is currently not taking place because of the broken marketplace and the dominance of the platforms. Where the free market is not functioning properly, government has traditionally stepped in. Grants, initiatives, and new products that the platforms are offering in no way replace a regime that ensures fair market value. Some may argue that these side efforts have the opposite effect by further entrenching our fate in the platforms’ financial interest.
News & Tech: Do U.S. publishers in your view want this legislation despite the fact that some are in partnership with Google and Facebook?
Coffey: Our membership consists of digital and print news publications that produce high-quality journalism and deserve fair compensation as fruits of their labor. Reporting and publishing the news require tremendous financial investments. There must be an incentive to invest and we must create a system that rewards quality; otherwise, even new entrants and innovators in this space will not survive.
News & Tech: What does the News Media Alliance hope will be the effect of the bill?
Coffey: Our goal is to fix the power imbalances and market dominance that exist in the current business landscape so that we can regain control over our content and monetization thereof. We must be able to maintain the intimate relationships we have always had with our readers but which the dominant platforms now control.
News & Tech: This bill has been introduced before. Does it have a chance of becoming law in your view? If so, when?
Coffey: With strong leadership in the House and the Senate by Chairman Cicilline, Ranking Member Buck, Chairwoman Klobuchar, and Senator Kennedy, I am optimistic. The exact inflection points and timing will always be affected by world events, but with focus and momentum, we can ensure this remains a priority. The broad support from television and radio broadcasters, labor unions, and other industries and partners will help provide that momentum.
News & Tech: What other legal matters or general initiatives is the News Media Alliance pursuing at the moment?
Coffey: We work on a wide variety of policy issues for our members including copyright, privacy, postal rates, COVID-19 response and relief, journalist protection and free press issues, tax proposals, and other important issues to news publishers. We also have a research team that monitors trends in the landscape, particularly around the subscription economy and programmatic advertising and advertising technology. This year, we hope to investigate preferences and expectations of the next generation of news consumers.