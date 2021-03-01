News & Tech posed a few questions this week to Southern Lithoplate SVP Steve Mattingly on happenings at his company.
Among the happening are new partnerships with Kodak and Milwaukee-based RBP Chemical Technology. Also, SLP has been manufacturing hand sanitizer.
“Southern Lithoplate, headquartered in Wake Forest, North Carolina, in tandem with our Strategic Alliance partners, is dedicated to providing best-in-class consumables and service to the North American print marketplace,” says Mattingly to describe his company.
News & Tech: What trends do you see in the industry that you'd like to share with News & Tech?
Mattingly: Our industry is undergoing a significant transformation, likened to a metamorphosis. Outsourcing and consolidation continue to present themselves as the theme of the day. 5-G is emerging online to full strength, as noted in the following reports (from Statistica and IDC). Advertisers are seeking the most efficient and innovative omni-channel programs to reach market decision-makers. Savvy buyers with intention are selecting print and mobile as an integrated approach vs. dire competitors. Print is emerging into a new force—howbeit smaller, but stronger.
Statistica forecasted that 5G-enabled smartphones will rapidly gain market share, reaching 51.4 percent by 2023, overtaking 4G shipments.
A report from International Data Corporation presents IDC’s inaugural forecast for the worldwide private LTE/5G infrastructure market for 2020–2024. “Worldwide revenue attributable to the sales of private LTE/5G infrastructure will grow from $945 million in 2019 to an estimated $5.7 billion in 2024 with a 5-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.4%. This includes aggregated spending on RAN, core, and transport infrastructure,” it says.
News & Tech: What more can you tell us about your Kodak partnership beyond what's in the recent press release?
Mattingly: SLP launched our Strategic Alliance initiative in 2006, given the priority to deliver comprehensive, sustainable, best-in-class resource solutions to meet our market’s needs. Since then, we have successfully continued to add selected partners, thus empowering our customers to compete in print regardless of market and economic circumstances. The recent Kodak consumables partnership fully complements our valued Strategic Alliance partnerships with CRON America and Presteligence.
News & Tech: SLP is making hand sanitizer under FDA policy compliance and permits issued by the Department of the Treasury. Thanks for contributing to the anti-COVID effort. How did SLP get into that? What's happening with that effort now as the COVID situation evolves?
Mattingly: Thanks for asking. When “The COVID” reality hit, given our new world of the develop-on-press lithoplate, we elected to repurpose our chemical plants, formerly manufacturing plate chemistry, to liquid and gel sanitizers. Market reception has been terrific. Since our launch, we have secured and launched a new brand, SafeQUIX, which you may now order at the www.safequix.com online store. We appreciate and thank our newspaper industry partners for your support. You have helped us serve your plants’ needs along with your local schools, hospitals, and homes nationwide. If you place your order online now with SafeQUIX, use coupon code NEWS for a 10% off-invoice discount as our way to pay it forward.