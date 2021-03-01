Staten Island Advance’s Goss Magnum press will have much more space in its new home at The Star-Ledger’s facility in Pine Brook, New Jersey. 
(Photo: The Star-Ledger)
In 2015, when the Staten Island Advance became the first U.S. newspaper to install a Goss Magnum Compact press, the project required some creative problem solving. That’s because the six full-color Magnum Compact towers and single folder had to be installed across two levels in the publisher’s production facility.

The press towers were installed in the lower level reelroom, and the folder and angle bars were installed on the second level. That meant that printed webs had to be pulled from the lower level to the upper level through slots in the floor during production cycles.

At the time, the press laid the groundwork for Advance Publications to court an increasing amount of contract, commercial and insert printing work. It also functioned as a backup to an existing double-wide manroland press.

Fast-forward to 2021, and Advance Publications is relocating the Magnum from its Staten Island facility to The Newark Star-Ledger’s wide-open facility in Pine Brook, New Jersey. Advance commissioned imPressions Worldwide to oversee the relocation project.

“The press will be stretched across 112 feet in our facility,” Steve Leotsakos, vice president of The Star-Ledger, told News & Tech. “It will sit on the opposite side of the wall from our existing four presses.”

imPressions will dismantle the press and handle the physical relocation of the machine and all associated equipment.

Looking ahead

In addition to producing its stable of Staten Island print jobs, The Star-Ledger will determine other efficiencies for the press once it’s in place in Pine Brook.

“It will do all of the work it did in Staten Island and then we will determine other efficiencies,” Leotsakos said. “We may run some of the smaller papers on it where it makes sense.”
Decommissioning and prepping the press for removal from its tight quarters in Staten Island began in January.

“This is a very unique press with awesome capabilities and it’s now going to be able to maximize its capability with more space,” said Tom Loesch, president of imPressions Worldwide. “This move will also make it much more enjoyable to operate.”
Targeted go-live for the Magnum Compact press at The Star-Ledger is April 4.
 