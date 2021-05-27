The paper has seen improvements in traffic, user engagement and revenue, says the paper.
“They brought us not only a video player but also the ability to sell the pre-roll and mid-roll, and then the revenue share that goes with that,” Jim Prather, executive director of digital programming, told News & Tech.
From September 2020 to February 2021, the Review-Journal increased page views 41 percent, grew monthly visitors 22 percent and increased digital video revenue 536 percent over the same period prior.
In addition to providing third-party sports and other content to the Review-Journal, STN Video moved the publisher’s existing video archive onto their servers to ensure no content was lost.
“We’re now an NFL market and we weren’t before, so it’s been helpful to have those resources to supplement our coverage,” Prather said. “There are Raiders fans everywhere so our videos get a lot of play.”
The partnership provides access to content from more than 200 providers. The majority of video views are coming from breaking news, NFL and NHL coverage. Prather said the Review-Journal has focused on creating shorter, tighter content, and that 60 seconds or less seems to be the sweet spot for videos.
Through the shared-revenue model, STN Video inserts the publisher’s ads and the Review-Journal splits the revenue. There is a small service fee for local ads, which are targeted to specific consumers.
All eyes on Vegas
In the wake of the pandemic, people are watching Las Vegas as a benchmark for getting back to “normal,” and the Review-Journal has seen both page view and video view growth.
The opening of Allegiant Stadium and the $4.3 billion Resorts World hotel and casino opening in June are stories the Review-Journal has been covering for awhile.
“The emotional excitement around stories like that can only be relayed through video,” he said. “So many people are interested in what’s going on here, and this has enabled us to share those stories with the nation and the world.”
The Review-Journal first launched a video studio in 2017, and Prather said the publisher is always looking at what’s new and what’s next.
“We have worked hard to create a team of editors, anchors, reporters, and photographers that all have the ability to deliver great video content,” Prather said. “The lines are blurring between TV and digital. Newspapers can deliver compelling video experiences — and that’s what we’re trying to do every day.”