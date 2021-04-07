Non Heat-set Web Printer is taking applications for a 2nd Shift Lead web Pressman. The successful candidate will be the Lead Pressman on a 16 unit Heidelberg Harris Mercury. Candidate will be in charge of his crew while running the press. Other duties will include, shift operations, preventative maintenance, quality of production. The ideal candidate will have run a web press for a minimum of 5 years, Preferably a Non Heat-set Newspaper press. Candidate must be quality and production minded, with some managerial skills. Candidate should be organized, be able to communicate with others well and have decision making skills.
Competitive salary and benefits offered including health insurance and paid vacations. Our plant is a modern fully air conditioned facility.
Contact Paul McGhee at PM Graphics either by phone 330-656-1230 or email pmcghee@pmgraphics.com
PM Graphics
10170 Philipp Pkwy
Streetsboro, Ohio 44241