Media - Journalism - Newspaper
Location:
Lancaster, PA
Are you looking for an exciting career in journalism? Then LNP Media Group, Inc., located in historic downtown Lancaster, is in interested in you! The LNP Media Group, Inc. family of print and digital publications, part of Steinman Communications, is the biggest and most influential provider of news in Lancaster County, with a history of 225 years of excellence.
We are currently searching for a Business & Finance Reporter to join our team. Successful candidate will be a proven, experienced journalist who specializes in writing about investing, retirement planning, consumer-finance trend, municipal finance and government borrowing. Position requires an individual skilled at explaining complex fiscal issues such as bond swaps and municipal debt in ways that are easily understood by lay readers so that they are able to be more engaged, and more informed citizens.
The Business & Finance Reporter breaks hard news and develops informative and entertaining enterprise stories for digital and print audiences; is aware of local, regional and national business and economic trends and possesses the ability to assess the local impact of those trends; has experience or training in or comfort with data, statistics, economics, business and accounting; sources data and public records but writes about people - about issues and the policies that affect their lives.
Reporting:
- Organizes materials, determines focus and writes stories according to prescribed editorial style and format standards, both for the newspaper and online.
- Makes use of all available tools to generate accurate, timely and compelling content and may be required to do so with a digital-first mentality; with attention to both detail and deadlines.
- Builds expertise in a particular beat through research, experience and growing a network of relevant contacts in the community.
- Regularly curates and aggregates content from other sources and presents them to our audience with additional commentary or explanation.
Digital & Social Media:
- Understands the needs and interests of both digital and print audiences.
- Tracks metrics and conversations on the materials they’ve created to optimize results and shape future work toward that audience.
- Strives to keep our organization at the leading edge of online, mobile and social-network use and innovation.
- Actively builds a social media presence, which includes not just posting content, but also engaging with our audience.
- Thinks visually as well as verbally: Takes photos and shoots/edits video to accompany stories as needed.
- Takes responsibility for his or her own content, in terms of posting it online and subsequently being an aggressive marketer of that content across all relevant platforms.
- Bachelor’s degree in journalism, English, mass communications or related field is required, with a proven knowledge and experience working with current media creation tools and contemporary newsroom systems, producing digital and print content, preferred.
- May be required to meet AP writing style, depending on the publication.
- Solid understanding of news writing, journalistic ethics and story structure.
- Must be able to work nights and weekends as necessary.
- Team player who enjoys a fast-paced work environment.
- Must be able to travel to events or venues for stories. Ability to work nights or weekends on occasion.
- Wishes to work in a business environment in which every employee seeks to be great every day.
As an employee of LNP Media Group, Inc.you'll enjoy a friendly work environment and career development opportunities along with company paid benefits, paid time off, and a company matched 401k program.
EOE M/F/D/V