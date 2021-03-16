Do you enjoy helping others and problem solving? LNP Media Group, Inc. is looking for a Client Solutions Customer Support Representative! Located in historic downtown Lancaster, LNP Media Group, Inc. family of print and digital publications - part of Steinman Communications, is the biggest and most influential provider of news in Lancaster County, with a history of 225 years of excellence.
As a Client Solutions Customer Support Representative, you will provide inbound customer service via the telephone, internet and/or email while providing administrative support to the Client Solutions department.
Job Duties Include:
- Answer inbound calls, email requests or online submissions regarding advertisements.
- Answer questions, identify the root cause of the call and research to resolve the customer inquiry upon first contact.
- Familiarity with many areas of advertising; ability to inform customers on advertising policies, rates, and instructions.
- Processing ads and communicating with customers.
- Assist customers with troubleshooting account issues and utilizing online tools that are available to ensure extraordinary customer service.
- Acquire a thorough understanding of key customer needs and requirements.
- High School Diploma or General Equivalency Diploma (GED) and 0-2 year prior customer service.
- Computer literacy and knowledge of MS Office.
- Demonstrated keyboards skills and impressive telephone etiquette.
- The ability to learn quickly and handle a wide variety of tasks.
- A positive attitude and ability to work and communicate with others.
- Wishes to work in a business environment in which every employee seeks to be great every day.
- Ability to juggle multiple account management projects at one time.
- Excellent listening, negotiation and presentation abilities.
As an employee of LNP Media Group Inc., you'll enjoy a friendly work environment and career development opportunities along with competitive pay, company paid benefits, paid time off, and a company matched 401k program.