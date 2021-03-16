Entry
Do you enjoy helping others and problem solving?  LNP Media Group, Inc. is looking for a Client Solutions Customer Support Representative! Located in historic downtown Lancaster, LNP Media Group, Inc. family of print and digital publications - part of Steinman Communications, is the biggest and most influential provider of news in Lancaster County, with a history of 225 years of excellence.

As a Client Solutions Customer Support Representative, you will provide inbound customer service via the telephone, internet and/or email while providing administrative support to the Client Solutions department.

 

Job Duties Include: 

  • Answer inbound calls, email requests or online submissions regarding advertisements.
  • Answer questions, identify the root cause of the call and research to resolve the customer inquiry upon first contact.
  • Familiarity with many areas of advertising; ability to inform customers on advertising policies, rates, and instructions.
  • Processing ads and communicating with customers.
  • Assist customers with troubleshooting account issues and utilizing online tools that are available to ensure extraordinary customer service.
  • Acquire a thorough understanding of key customer needs and requirements.

 

Qualifications

 

  • High School Diploma or General Equivalency Diploma (GED) and 0-2 year prior customer service.
  • Computer literacy and knowledge of MS Office.
  • Demonstrated keyboards skills and impressive telephone etiquette.
  • The ability to learn quickly and handle a wide variety of tasks.
  • A positive attitude and ability to work and communicate with others.
  • Wishes to work in a business environment in which every employee seeks to be great every day.
  • Ability to juggle multiple account management projects at one time.
  • Excellent listening, negotiation and presentation abilities.

As an employee of LNP Media Group Inc., you'll enjoy a friendly work environment and career development opportunities along with competitive pay, company paid benefits, paid time off, and a company matched 401k program.

