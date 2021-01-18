Job Summary
Can you build a dedicated online audience for a leading agricultural newspaper that reports on food, how it’s grown and who produces it? If so, we want to talk to you.
Lancaster Farming continues to grow. With circulation of over 59,000 copies weekly, it is the #1 agriculture newspaper in the mid-Atlantic region! Our print products coupled with our website are a leading source of news and information for the farming and Ag communities we serve.
Our Digital Production Editor will work with the editorial and marketing departments to develop a robust digital experience for Lancaster Farming’s online audience and will play a key part in the newsroom’s goal of increasing digital traffic and creating valuable content to retain our readership.
If you have experience in website production and journalism, this position is for you.
The Digital Production Editor has a hand in every part of the digital publication process, from working with the reporters to break news, identifying video and photo opportunities, exercising solid news judgment on headlines and story placement, and in the deployment of stories in push alerts, newsletters and social media.
Under the guidance of the editors and in cooperation with the news staff, the digital production editor will manage the workflow of high-quality digital content for Lancaster Farming, reflecting the reader's interest in adhering to the publication’s online missions and design standards.
Essential Job Functions
• Site layout, headline writing, SEO, story editing, strategic scheduling of content to the site and social media, aggregation and content generation, embedding links, preparing photos and tracking website analytics.
• Cultivate unique, digital-only opportunities for content while repackaging current and previous content.
• Follow trends that are relevant and interesting for a farming or homesteading audience.
In addition, the employee is expected to exercise honesty, integrity and respect with all clients and co-workers, maintain a professional appearance and demeanor, demonstrate a positive attitude, communicate effectively with co-workers and clients, work with accuracy, efficiency and attention to detail, respect the work environment and keep it as neat and clean as possible, and exercise initiative to learn new skills and tasks and to help co-workers when possible.
Qualifications and Preferences
• Content management systems and web production experience required.
• Journalism experience preferred.
• Agriculture and rural community background preferred.