Job Details
Level: Entry
Job Location:Steinman Communications - Lancaster, PA
Position Type: Full Time
Education Level: High School
Job Shift: Day
Job Category: Marketing
Description
Location:
Lancaster, PA
We are looking for an enthusiastic team player with a professional and courteous demeanor to join our team! Here at LNP Media Group we help local business’ grow by offering marketing strategies though our print, digital and video products.
As a Marketing and Advertising Consultant your main responsibility will be to connect with local businesses to sell marketing solutions based on their needs.
Essential Job Functions:
Customer Service
- Initiates outbound calls, via preselected list, to interact by phone with current and non-advertisers to solicit/enhance advertising.
- Communicates targeted sales campaigns, which increase sales to the organization.
- Applies cross section of product knowledge to up-boost selling to customers to achieve higher sales while enhancing customer reach.
- Takes proper care that the outbound calls do not disturb, annoy or offend people enrolled in do-not-call lists.
- Actively solicits stipulated accounts for special sales opportunities.
- Identifies and pursues additional opportunities to connect potential advertisers to our customized marketing solutions, including scheduling brainstorming sessions that connect advertisers to our team of professionals to strategize marketing opportunities.
Administrative
- Assists customers with copy writing, layout, scheduling and other pertinent information to insure best possible results for the customer.
- Updates customer and account information as needed.
- Processes incoming correspondence, forms, or other documents received from customers.
- Accurately and timely, enters and updates client advertisements in proprietary system
- Help coordinates ad proofs, ensuring accuracy and meets customer objectives.
- Maintains acceptable production and accuracy levels.
Communication and Teamwork
- May provide call backs on expired advertisements.
- Stays updated on product knowledge.
- Provides courteous and efficient service to all callers.
Qualifications
- High School Diploma or General Equivalency Diploma (GED).
- 2 years outbound call center or sales experience preferred.
- Computer literacy and knowledge of MS Office, with ability to learn new technology quickly.
- Demonstrated keyboards skills and impressive telephone etiquette.
- Possesses a positive attitude and ability to work and communicate with others is vital.
- Must be organized, professional, courteous and resilient in attempting to make a sale
- Wishes to work in a business environment in which every employee seeks to be great every day.