Apply by emailing bnovak@medianewsgroup.com

  • Tech Support Department Electrician - Denver Post

 
Job details
Salary
$25.75 - $30.90 an hour with sign on bonus
Full-time

 

What we are looking for:
  • Industrial electrician: 4 years (Preferred)
  • Computer skills: 1 year (Preferred)
  • PLC maintenance repair: 4 years (Preferred)
  • VFD maintenance. 4 years (Preferred)

 

Responsibilities:
  • Identify, repair, maintain and perform routine preventative maintenance on the following as applicable and to assure safe working conditions: Electrical, electronics, pneumatics, computer systems, plc's and HMI’s used on our High Speed Production Equipment, ie: Printing Presses, Inserting Machines and Palletizing and Conveying Systems
  • Diagnose electrical problems and determine how to correct them, checking electrical schematics, prints, PLC Ladder logic, repair manuals, or part catalogs, as necessary.
  • Ability to install, wire and maintain relays, photo-eyes, limit switches, proximity switches, solenoid valves, motors, starters, VFD’s, PLC I/O modules, analog control devices, safety circuits, etc.
  • Work on Special Projects (Equipment upgrades, relocations) as directed / assigned.
  • Continues to develop knowledge in order to learn the systems in use and stay abreast of emerging technology.
  • Verify, revise and update electrical and electronic, facility and building blueprints or drawings.
  • Quickly diagnose and communicate accurately, fully, and professionally with production maintenance manager regarding priorities, repair steps taken, parts ordered, and estimated time until completion.
  • Evaluate the materials inventory needed for particular jobs and recommend purchases.
  • Record information on work orders and jobs in department logs.
  • Clean and organize shops and all work areas.
  • Perform other duties as assigned.

 

Qualifications:
  • High school diploma or equivalent. Two-year degree or training in specialized electrical or electronic trade helpful
  • Basic computer skills required
  • 4 - 5 years previous experience in industrial electrical, controls, and PLC maintenance repair and installation
  • Journey-level industrial controls maintenance experience only; printing plant experience helpful
  • Troubleshooting experience in deadline situations
  • Mechanical & Electrical aptitude and manual dexterity
 