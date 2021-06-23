Tech Support Department Electrician - Denver Post
- Industrial electrician: 4 years (Preferred)
- Computer skills: 1 year (Preferred)
- PLC maintenance repair: 4 years (Preferred)
- VFD maintenance. 4 years (Preferred)
- Identify, repair, maintain and perform routine preventative maintenance on the following as applicable and to assure safe working conditions: Electrical, electronics, pneumatics, computer systems, plc's and HMI’s used on our High Speed Production Equipment, ie: Printing Presses, Inserting Machines and Palletizing and Conveying Systems
- Diagnose electrical problems and determine how to correct them, checking electrical schematics, prints, PLC Ladder logic, repair manuals, or part catalogs, as necessary.
- Ability to install, wire and maintain relays, photo-eyes, limit switches, proximity switches, solenoid valves, motors, starters, VFD’s, PLC I/O modules, analog control devices, safety circuits, etc.
- Work on Special Projects (Equipment upgrades, relocations) as directed / assigned.
- Continues to develop knowledge in order to learn the systems in use and stay abreast of emerging technology.
- Verify, revise and update electrical and electronic, facility and building blueprints or drawings.
- Quickly diagnose and communicate accurately, fully, and professionally with production maintenance manager regarding priorities, repair steps taken, parts ordered, and estimated time until completion.
- Evaluate the materials inventory needed for particular jobs and recommend purchases.
- Record information on work orders and jobs in department logs.
- Clean and organize shops and all work areas.
- Perform other duties as assigned.
- High school diploma or equivalent. Two-year degree or training in specialized electrical or electronic trade helpful
- Basic computer skills required
- 4 - 5 years previous experience in industrial electrical, controls, and PLC maintenance repair and installation
- Journey-level industrial controls maintenance experience only; printing plant experience helpful
- Troubleshooting experience in deadline situations
- Mechanical & Electrical aptitude and manual dexterity