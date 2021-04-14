Job Details

Level: Entry

Job Location: Susquehanna Printing LF - Lancaster, PA

Position Type: Full Time

Education Level: High School

Job Category: General Labor

Description

 

Location:

Lancaster, PA

Susquehanna Printing Company is hiring for a Material Handler to join our fast-paced night team. Great opportunity for an individual with a “can-do” attitude who thrives working with a team that delivers a high-quality product.

This entry-level job has the primary responsibility of  stacking, material handling, production, packaging, and distribution of company products and related advertising pre-print materials. Training provided. 

Qualifications

  • Ability to jog inserts for introduction into machine hopper
  • Monitor problems with inserts; restacking damaged inserts
  • Maintain zoning integrity
  • Maintain proper pile height to allow inserts to run correctly
  • Expected to perform other duties and functions as required
  • No previous experience necessary

As an employee of Susquehanna Printing you'll enjoy a fast paced work environment along with company paid benefits, paid time off, and a company matched 401k program.

Climate controlled indoor production environment.  Must be able to reach office in all weather conditions

Click here to apply