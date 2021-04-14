Job Details
Level: Entry
Job Location: Susquehanna Printing LF - Lancaster, PA
Position Type: Full Time
Education Level: High School
Job Category: General Labor
Description
Location:
Lancaster, PA
Susquehanna Printing Company is hiring for a Material Handler to join our fast-paced night team. Great opportunity for an individual with a “can-do” attitude who thrives working with a team that delivers a high-quality product.
This entry-level job has the primary responsibility of stacking, material handling, production, packaging, and distribution of company products and related advertising pre-print materials. Training provided.
Qualifications
- Ability to jog inserts for introduction into machine hopper
- Monitor problems with inserts; restacking damaged inserts
- Maintain zoning integrity
- Maintain proper pile height to allow inserts to run correctly
- Expected to perform other duties and functions as required
- No previous experience necessary
As an employee of Susquehanna Printing you'll enjoy a fast paced work environment along with company paid benefits, paid time off, and a company matched 401k program.
Climate controlled indoor production environment. Must be able to reach office in all weather conditions