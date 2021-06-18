Job Details
Job Location: Lancaster Farming - Ephrata, PA
Position Type: Full Time
Education Level: 4 Year Degree
Job Category: Media - Journalism - Newspaper
Description
Location: Ephrata, PA
Lancaster Farming continues to grow and we are looking for new talent to grow with us! With circulation of over 59,000 copies weekly, it is the #1 agriculture newspaper in the mid-Atlantic region! Our print products coupled with our website are a leading source of news and information for the farming and agricultural communities we serve. We are in search of a print and digital editor to cover and manage content for an expanding equestrian audience.
If you have a journalism degree or experience in the field, a keen understanding of the equestrian industry, and a desire to apply your creativity to the advancement of our award-winning editorial products, we want to talk to you.
Essential Job Functions:
Under the guidance of the editorial department’s managing editor, this position will manage the content and production of Lancaster Farming’s monthly equestrian print publication and its digital representation.
Candidates will be required to fulfill the following job duties:
- Develop content source relationships and curate material relevant to all aspects of the equestrian industry.
- Recruit and manage correspondents to report on events and find compelling features throughout our coverage area.
- Write about and photograph events.
- Work with our digital team to provide original online content.
- Good communication and organizational skills are important.
- Ability to report and write are key.
- Editing in AP style is essential.
- Aptitude for working both independently and in a team environment is required.