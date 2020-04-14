Location:
Lancaster, PA
Join our Susquehanna Printing team at our facility in the Greenfield Corporate Center located at 1704 Hempstead Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. We are looking for a multi-craft technician to e able to perform installation, preventive maintenance, diagnostic work and repair in equipment/systems to support our new state-of-the-art press.
Essential Job Functions:
- Have a full understanding of the production equipment’s capabilities, with strong troubleshooting, repair, and preventative maintenance abilities; high sense of urgency to logically and economically rectify break downs in a timely manner to ensure minimal equipment downtime.
- Maintain production equipment within manufacturer’s specifications.
- Work with subcontractors as needed to ensure that new and repaired equipment is installed and maintained properly.
- Establish and monitor Preventative Maintenance routines to be completed by self and press operators, ensuring full and timely completion of all PM activities.
- Develop and maintain critical spare parts inventories, managing all material and supply inventories and routinely working with vendors/suppliers to identify proper replacement parts and substitute parts to ensure continuous equipment operation with minimal disruption.
- Proficiency in reading mechanical diagrams and blueprint drawings.
- Establish and maintain a work order tracking system to provide clear documentation of work as required in order to maintain an accurate record of time for cost distribution.
- Maintains work areas in the field and in the shop in an orderly and clean manner, ensuring a safe work place. Performs tasks in a safe and efficient manner. Ensures the proper care and use of tools and equipment.
- Properly install specialized/non-specialized equipment with a basic understanding of the equipment capabilities.
- High School diploma or equivalency required
- 5+ Years Mechanical Maintenance experience, preferably with offset printing presses.
- Project Management experience
- Strong communication skills
- Able to lift up to 80 pounds
Working Conditions:
Climate controlled indoor production environment. May require irregular hours and on-call availability and support as needed to support plant operations. Must be able to reach office in all weather conditions.
As an employee of Susquehanna Printing you'll enjoy a friendly work environment and career development opportunities along with company paid benefits, paid time off, and a company matched 401k program.
