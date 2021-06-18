Job Details
Job Location: Steinman Communications - Lancaster, PA
Position Type: Full Time
Education Level: 4 Year Degree
Job Category: Human Resources
Description
This position functions at a senior level of responsibility, assisting the Director of the department to interactively participate, supervise, and ensure compliance in successful administration and execution of all daily human resource operations by the HR team members.
Successful candidates will have extensive knowledge in payroll and benefits with managerial experience leading an HR team.
High Level Overview Essential Job Functions:
- Continuously upgrade, analyze, and integrate recruitment processes for all Company divisions, utilizing advertising campaigns, talent acquisition tactics, university relationships, branding, and website presence to promote employment opportunity at every level.
- Assimilate current payroll administration practices and technology to ensure cross training and appropriate documentation within the department, including compliance and audit processes.
- Has a deep understanding of benefits including plan design and review, executing open enrollment, provider structure and the integration of benefits into an HRIS system. Review all provider relationships and contribution for ongoing opportunities that create value for the employee population.
- Establish regular HR presence in the SPC Greenfield and Ephrata operations divisions to support our evolving company cultures, and manage employee relations in direct interaction with positive outcomes.
- Has hands-on experience with employee disciplinary meetings, terminations, and investigations.
- Maintain compliance knowledge for all HR practices and communications, ensuring team knowledge via webinars and continuous learning programs.
- Manage worker’s compensation claims administration and safety committee support initiatives.
- Various managerial improvement and engagement projects as defined going forward.
In addition to the essential functions listed above, the employee is expected to exercise honesty, integrity and respect with all clients and co-workers, maintain a professional appearance and demeanor, demonstrate a positive attitude, communicate effectively with co-workers and clients, work with accuracy, efficiency, and attention to detail, respect the work environment and keep it as neat and clean as possible, and exercise initiative to learn new skills and tasks and to help co-workers when possible.
Working Conditions:
- Primarily a controlled office environment, some travel involved to other company locations, and seminars, conferences, etc.