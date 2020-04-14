Are you ready to put your skills to use in a fast-paced and exciting industry? Then Susquehanna Printing may have the opportunity for you! Susquehanna Printing operates a high-quality commercial newsprint web printing facility in Lancaster, PA. We are currently searching for a Press Manager to join our team. In this role you will be responsible for effectively leading, supporting, and developing the pressing department and its personnel with a focus on safety, quality, on-time job delivery, and cost control toward meeting or exceeding company goals.
Responsibilities:
- Perform all management and leadership responsibilities and functions associated within the Press department. Responsibilities include hiring, developing, motivating, coaching, appraising, rewarding, disciplining, addressing complaints, and resolving issues of employees.
- Set a good example through a willingness to work with and instruct others while maintaining a positive, cooperative attitude focused on continuous improvement.
- Look outside the box for creative solutions to everyday problems, using good judgment and making logical decisions, using troubleshooting skills.
- Communicate (oral and written) effectively with other departments and management staff to ensure that the daily, weekly, monthly and annual departmental goals and responsibilities are completed efficiently, accurately and on time.
- Proficient in operating and troubleshooting the press, control systems, and press supporting systems such as ink supply, RO system, compressors, fountain solution supply, FTP’s, plate punch/bending, Print PP, etc.
- Run press as part of the team to fill in for vacations and other vacancies as needed.
Qualifications:
- High School diploma and a minimum of five years press management experience required.
- Qualified Pressperson with a minimum of ten years of experience
- Multi Task Oriented Individual
- Working knowledge of the press and business demands
- Ability to create and modify press layouts
As an employee of Susquehanna Printing you'll enjoy a friendly work environment and career development opportunities along with company paid benefits, paid time off, and a company matched 401k program.
