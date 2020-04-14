Location: Lancaster, PA
Are you ready to put your skills to use in a fast-paced and exciting industry? Then Susquehanna Printing may have the opportunity for you! Susquehanna Printing operates a high-quality commercial newsprint web printing facility in Lancaster, PA. We are currently searching for a 2nd Shift Press Operator to join our team. In this role you will be responsible for efficiently and safely maintaining and operating the press equipment to produce quality printed products.
Essential Job Functions:
- Effectively and efficiently setup and make all the necessary adjustments to the press for the next press run
- Maintain & operate press equipment within manufacturer’s specifications
- Read press layouts and determine proper web leads
- Web the press by using all the common press leads and alternative leads
- Safely remove old plates and position new plates on press according to layout without damaging either the plates or cushion
- Efficiently adjust color registration during run to maximize reproductive quality and minimize newsprint waste
- Identify & correct running problems with the webs, ink, folder, power, anything that relates to the running of the press and the quality of the final product
- Properly fill out appropriate paperwork, keeping track of starts and stops, copy count, spoils, etc.
- Check and adjust color ink densities to proper levels before and during the press run
- High School diploma or equivalency required
- Mechanical Aptitude
- Prior press experience preferred
As an employee of Susquehanna Printing you'll enjoy a friendly work environment and career development opportunities along with company paid benefits, paid time off, and a company matched 401k program.
