Responsibilities
- Safely ensure all production equipment operates at optimum levels through proactive use of electrical skills.
- Perform preventative maintenance in proper intervals; quickly diagnoses breakdowns to allow maximum production time.
- Educates other associates on safe and proper operation of the equipment while observing company policies and applicable laws.
- Actively monitor equipment & Trouble-shoot problems on all Production Equipment.
- Performs Preventative Maintenance on all Production Equipment at proper intervals.
- Communicates in English both written & verbally with all necessary parties on equipment statuses: (record keeping through use of computer and or logbooks).
- Works on Special Projects (Equipment upgrades, relocations) as directed / assigned
- Serves as a proactive customer service ambassador of The Press Enterprise by representing the organization in a positive, professional manner to support in achieving The Customer Bill of Rights. Ensures external and internal customer inquiries are responded to on a timely basis.
- Continues to develop knowledge in order to stay abreast of emerging technology.
- Interface with Parts room by requesting and ensuring the stocking of parts necessary to maintain equipment on a regular basis.
- Support any other work required of the company objectives as requested by management.
- Electrical/Electronics Degree or equivalent combination of education and experience.
- Typically has 4 years of electrical experience in a Production environment.
- Must be able to read/write and understand electrical schematics.
- Must understand AC/DC theory.
- Must understand Electromechanical devices (Pneumatic/Sensor Controls).
- Must understand PC Controlled interfaces (Fiber optic/Communication Network).
- Must understand PLC Logic and Analog Relay logic. (Solid-state electronics).
- Must understand AC/DC Digital Control Motor Drives.
- Must understand System Diagnostics and Calibrating procedures.
- Must be able to properly use tools to perform duties. (Meters, scopes, hand tools, etc.)
- Basic mechanical knowledge and experience
- The ability to serve as an ambassador of customer service within and outside of the organization.
- Must work in a team environment. (Able to teach, learn & retain knowledge)
- Includes working in a very loud, dusty, inky environment. Working with chemicals & high voltage.
- while using appropriate safety equipment as required. May be required to work in confined spaces.
- Must provide own hand tools in standard & metric sizes including voltmeter.
- Must be willing to work any shift, able to work OT when necessary.
You can apply by reaching out to our Corporate Recruiter Emily Hereford at ehereford@medianewsgroup.com