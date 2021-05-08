Southern California News Group, a subsidiary of MediaNews Group, is seeking a Production Electrical Technician to join the team!

 Responsibilities

  • Safely ensure all production equipment operates at optimum levels through proactive use of electrical skills.
  • Perform preventative maintenance in proper intervals; quickly diagnoses breakdowns to allow maximum production time.
  • Educates other associates on safe and proper operation of the equipment while observing company policies and applicable laws.
  • Actively monitor equipment &amp; Trouble-shoot problems on all Production Equipment.
  • Performs Preventative Maintenance on all Production Equipment at proper intervals.
  • Communicates in English both written &amp; verbally with all necessary parties on equipment statuses: (record keeping through use of computer and or logbooks).
  • Works on Special Projects (Equipment upgrades, relocations) as directed / assigned
  • Serves as a proactive customer service ambassador of The Press Enterprise by representing the organization in a positive, professional manner to support in achieving The Customer Bill of Rights. Ensures external and internal customer inquiries are responded to on a timely basis.
  • Continues to develop knowledge in order to stay abreast of emerging technology.
  • Interface with Parts room by requesting and ensuring the stocking of parts necessary to maintain equipment on a regular basis.
  • Support any other work required of the company objectives as requested by management.

 

Requirements
  • Electrical/Electronics Degree or equivalent combination of education and experience.
  • Typically has 4 years of electrical experience in a Production environment.
  • Must be able to read/write and understand electrical schematics.
  • Must understand AC/DC theory.
  • Must understand Electromechanical devices (Pneumatic/Sensor Controls).
  • Must understand PC Controlled interfaces (Fiber optic/Communication Network).
  • Must understand PLC Logic and Analog Relay logic. (Solid-state electronics).
  • Must understand AC/DC Digital Control Motor Drives.
  • Must understand System Diagnostics and Calibrating procedures.
  • Must be able to properly use tools to perform duties. (Meters, scopes, hand tools, etc.)
  • Basic mechanical knowledge and experience
  • The ability to serve as an ambassador of customer service within and outside of the organization.
  • Must work in a team environment. (Able to teach, learn &amp; retain knowledge)

 

Working Conditions:
  • Includes working in a very loud, dusty, inky environment. Working with chemicals & high voltage.
  • while using appropriate safety equipment as required. May be required to work in confined spaces.

 

Special Requirements:
  • Must provide own hand tools in standard &amp; metric sizes including voltmeter.
  • Must be willing to work any shift, able to work OT when necessary.

You can apply by reaching out to our Corporate Recruiter Emily Hereford at  ehereford@medianewsgroup.com