Job Details
Job Location: Steinman Communications - Lancaster, PA
Position Type: Full Time
Education Level: 4 Year Degree
Job Category: Media - Journalism - Newspaper
Description
Location:
Lancaster, PA
The LNP Media Group, Inc. family of print and digital publications, part of Steinman Communications, is the biggest and most influential provider of news in Lancaster County, with a history of 225 years of excellence. We are in search of a tech-savvy and driven journalist to join our talented team.
The regional digital journalist, under the Digital Team Leader, serves a digital audience that values immediacy and pays for almost instant access to breaking news and exclusive content. This multimedia journalist uses a mix of original reporting, curation and aggregation to provide news and information to underserved areas in Lancaster County and surrounding counties with the goal of generating new digital subscriptions to LancasterOnline from beyond our traditional geographic boundaries. The versatile and nimble regional digital journalist will use social media channels to promote their work, engage new audiences and drive traffic to LancasterOnline.
Reporters for LNP Media Group exercise strong news judgment and news-gathering capabilities to provide up-to-the-minute information across the company’s digital platforms. Reporters are expected to develop authoritative sources in the community, collaborate with other LNP|LancasterOnline journalists and identify stories that are compelling to this community news organization’s audience. Reporters are also expected to meet the demands of a growing digital audience by routinely using social media, shooting photographs and video, and understanding how to post their work using a content-management system.
Responsibilities
Displays expertise in SEO and easily navigates resources such as Google Trends, Crowdtangle and Reddit in reporting.
Organizes materials, determines focus and writes stories according to prescribed editorial style and format standards, with focus on digital publication.
Makes use of all available tools to generate accurate, timely and compelling content and may be required to do so with a digital-first mentality; with attention to both detail and deadlines.
Regularly curates and aggregates content from other sources and presents them to our audience with additional commentary or explanation. Looks for unique, digital-only opportunities for content, including repackaging of current and previous content.
Tracks metrics and conversations on the materials they’ve created to optimize results and shape future work toward that audience.
Strives to keep our organization at the leading edge of online, mobile and social-network use and innovation.
Actively builds a social media presence, which includes not just posting content, but also engaging with our audience.
Thinks visually as well as verbally: Takes photos and shoots/edits video to accompany stories as needed.
Takes responsibility for his or her own content, in terms of posting it online and subsequently being an aggressive marketer of that content across all relevant platforms.
Bachelor’s degree in journalism, English, mass communications or related field is required, with a proven knowledge and experience working with current media creation tools and contemporary newsroom systems, producing digital and print content, preferred.
Must meet AP writing style and best SEO practices.
Solid understanding of news writing, journalistic ethics and story structure.
Must be able to work nights and weekends as necessary.
Team player who enjoys a fast-paced work environment.
Wishes to work in a business environment in which every employee seeks to be great every day.
Ability to work nights or weekends on occasion.
