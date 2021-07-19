Job Details
Job Location: Steinman Communications - Lancaster, PA
Position Type: Full Time
Education Level: 4 Year Degree
Job Category: Marketing
Description
Location:
Lancaster, PA
Seeking a detail-oriented person with 1-3 years Google Ads experience and certifications in paid search and display. We are a digital agency located in a state of the art facility in exciting downtown Lancaster. Join us for competitive salary, a great team environment, hybrid remote/office option, free parking, a 401K match, and more.
The Digital Marketing Specialist is responsible for the planning, strategy, execution, optimization and reporting on Google Ad campaigns for internal and external clients. While this position focuses mainly on PPC & Display campaign fulfillment within the Google Ads platform, backup support for other digital marketing campaigns is required, such as Geofencing and Display campaigns through other provider platforms.
Position Requirements / Responsibilities:
- Plan, strategize, create, manage, and optimize Google Ads campaigns.
- Create accurate monthly client reports in accordance with client goals.
- Be knowledgeable enough to have and maintain Google certifications.
- Exhibit excellent problem-solving and analytical skills with the ability to think strategically and creatively
- Exhibit a high tolerance for conflicting demands involving time, resources and flexibility
- Exhibit excellent organization and task management skills
- Work with Digital Sales Team to develop strategies for digital campaigns & plan fulfillment.
- Communication to team and management on project development, timelines, and results.
- Work closely with the other team members to meet client goals.
- Exhibit high level of support for the goals and initiatives the sales teams, including client management
- Other duties as assigned.
- Candidates must have a minimum of 1-3 years’ experience with Google Ads, Google Analytics, & Microsoft Excel.