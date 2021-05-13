Job Details
Level: Experienced
Job Location: Steinman Communications - Lancaster, PA
Position Type: Full Time
Education Level: 4 Year Degree
Lancaster, PA
Are you looking for an exciting career in journalism? Then LNP Media Group, Inc. Located in historic downtown Lancaster, is interested in you! The LNP Media Group, Inc. family of print and digital publications, part of Steinman Communications, is the biggest and most influential provider of news in Lancaster County, with a history of 225 years of excellence.
The site producer, under the Digital Team Leader, is the gatekeeper for information presented to LancasterOnline’s digital audience and plays a key part in the newsroom’s goal to increase digital subscribership and offer valuable content to retain our readership.
Essential Job Functions:
Responsibilities include site layout, headline writing, SEO, story editing, aggregation and content generation. The site producer has a hand in every part of the digital publication process, from working with the reporters to break news (including writing shell posts for breaking news stories on site), identifying video and photo opportunities, exercising solid news judgment on headlines and story placement and in deployment of stories in push alerts, newsletters and social media. The producer looks for unique, digital-only opportunities for content, including repackaging of current and previous content, and also scours the wire for news that is relevant, important and interesting for a predominantly Lancaster County audience.
In addition to the essential functions listed above, the employee is expected to exercise honesty, integrity and respect with all clients and co-workers, preserve confidentially of all business information and data, maintain a professional appearance and demeanor, demonstrate a positive attitude, communicate effectively with co-workers and clients, work with accuracy, efficiency, and attention to detail, respect the work environment and keep it as environmentally friendly as possible, and exercise initiative to learn new skills and tasks and to help co-workers when possible. Reliable attendance and punctuality are also required. The employee is also expected to perform other related duties, special projects and functions as required from time to time.
· Bachelor’s degree in journalism, English, mass communications or related field is required, with a proven knowledge and experience working with current media creation tools and contemporary newsroom systems, producing digital and print content, preferred.
· Proficient in AP writing style.
· Solid understanding of news writing, journalistic ethics and story structure.
· Team player who enjoys a fast-paced work environment.
Work environment/equipment:
· Required to use a computer monitor, keyboard and mouse for extended periods of time.
· Proficient use of PC, laptop, smartphone, tablet photo/video equipment
· Ability to work nights and weekends (nights Wednesday-Friday, days Saturday and Sunday).
